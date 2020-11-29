WEIR, Celia Jane
Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away while surrounded by her family on November 24, 2020. Celia is survived by son, David (Kay); daughter, Susan Coffman (Scott); daughter,
Holly (Rick) Gardner; and son, Tom (Cindy); along with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her brother, Craig Umbenhauer (Carolyn) will miss her, as well. She was preceded in death by her
loving husband, Fred; two sons, Steve and John; along with her grandson, Adam. Celia was an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She served in philanthropic and school-related organizations over the years; one of her most treasured affiliations was her sisterhood in PEO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Hospice of Dayton
, located at 324 Wilmington Avenue,
Dayton, OH 45420; it's Celia's family's way of thanking her Hospice "angels on earth" for their loving care and support. A private graveside service will be scheduled at a future date. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to
www.tobiasfuneralhome.com