WEIR, Celia Jane

Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away while surrounded by her family on November 24, 2020. Celia is survived by son, David (Kay); daughter, Susan Coffman (Scott); daughter,

Holly (Rick) Gardner; and son, Tom (Cindy); along with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her brother, Craig Umbenhauer (Carolyn) will miss her, as well. She was preceded in death by her

loving husband, Fred; two sons, Steve and John; along with her grandson, Adam. Celia was an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She served in philanthropic and school-related organizations over the years; one of her most treasured affiliations was her sisterhood in PEO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Hospice of Dayton, located at 324 Wilmington Avenue,

Dayton, OH 45420; it's Celia's family's way of thanking her Hospice "angels on earth" for their loving care and support. A private graveside service will be scheduled at a future date. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
