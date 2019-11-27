Home

WEAVER, Chandler "Chuck" 88 of Enon, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1931 in Blairsville, GA to Edna Graye and Oscar Wayne Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Weaver, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Chuck is survived by his three children, Michael (Cathy) Weaver, Karen (Tim Butler) Weaver, and Tracey (Bob McClure) McMillin; and sister, Bobbie (J.W.) Payne. He also leaves behind his five grandchildren his pride and joy, whom he loved fiercely, Nicholas and MacKenzie McMillin and Olivia, Gabbie and Millie Weaver. He is also survived by a whole generation of adopted grandchildren and children who he claimed as his own and who grew up knowing and loving Pa Weaver as their own. Chuck never met a stranger, and was extremely charitable, never leaving anyone in need if he could help it. He was a USAF Ret MSgt and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He retired from a career in technical publications for the Air Force. Chuck's family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn with military honors at the conclusion. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
