NONNENMAN, Chanel Rose Earned her angel wings unexpectedly on April 19, 2020. Chanel Rose Nonnenman was an absolute gift from God. She was a happy girl and loved others unconditionally. She was a light to all who knew her. Chanel will forever be remembered for the love and affection she showed. She never knew a stranger, Chanel was always the first to include anyone who needed a friend. The joy she brought to others on a daily basis with her jokes, silliness, and witty comebacks always filled the room with laughter including her own. She was loved beyond compare, and shared that love selflessly. So many things brought Chanel happiness and pride. She was gifted and perfect in so many ways. She was an athlete, and some of her happiest moments were found in playing volleyball and basketball for St. Charles Borromeo School, Elevation Volleyball Club and softball for Centerville. It was such fun to watch her passion and excellence. She was a 5 time softball all-star pick, a 1st place champion in softball, volleyball and basketball, and an integral member of the 2019 Elevation 12-1 volleyball club; her team won and place in several national tournaments and ultimately placed 19th in the nation. Chanel's 13-1 team is also #2 in Ohio and received a National Bid for this season. Chanel lived for holidays, traditions, and being surrounded by her family and friends. There was no living creature that did not feel her love, especially her Siamese cat, Rajah. She loved planting flowers with her mom every spring and watching them grow and flourish throughout the seasons; those around her watched her do the same. She also loved music, painting, and most of all - making others laugh. She found her joy in giving joy to others. Chanel was born on May 1st, 2007 in Findlay, OH to Steven and Ashley Nonnenman, and on that day the world shone a little brighter. She leaves behind her parents, as well as her brother AJ Hess 15 (Tiffin) and sister Kailey Nonnenman 13 (Centerville), grandpa Robert Nonnenman Jr (Riverside), grandparents Harold and Mary Rieck (Centerville), grandparents Scott and Sandi Kreais (Gibsonburg) and her uncle Alex Kreais, 19 (Gibsonburg); all of whom will live on to honor Chanel's life. Chanel was preceded in death by Joseph David Haubert; her mother's father. Chanel was called back home to God far too soon. She may not be with us physically, but her legacy of LOVE lives on. She will inspire us to love unconditionally and to show awesome kindness to others. In lieu of flowers, Chanel would ABSOLUTELY prefer your support of the Chanel Rose Nonnenman fund, to help a child afford college and to play travel volleyball. Those donations can be made to the Chanel Rose Nonnenman memorial fund through The Dayton Foundation. The family invites friends and loved ones to attend Chanel's visitation from 4-9pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. We will be abiding by the rules of mass gatherings and social distancing in place at that time. A Catholic Mass will take place May 2, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, private family only, until further COVID updates. Because Chanel so loved her sports, we ask those attending who are able, to please wear your sports uniform/jersey. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020