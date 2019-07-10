CRIST, Sr., Charles Roger One day short of his 89th birthday, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Wooded Glen. He was born on July 8, 1930 to the late Roger C. and Isabelle (Garver) Crist in Springfield, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Phyllis S. Crist; son, Charles R. "Chuck" Crist Jr.; grandson, Ryan Crist; sister, Nancy DePriest as well as a dear friend, Wanda Lamb. He leaves behind his two daughters, Caren (Tom) Karns and Linda (Joseph) Conley; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Charles is also survived by his best friend, Jimmy Patsiavos; Wanda's daughter, Melba Rudiger; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his faithful companion, his toy poodle, Crissy. Charles served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired after working 30 years for the railroad and again as owner of Crist Drake Monument Company. Charles was a very handy, there wasn't a job he couldn't do or a problem he couldn't solve. He was involved in working on and restoring old automobiles. He collected various antique cars and was a member of the Dayton Model A Club. Charles was a proud member of the NRA and was long time mayor of Lawrenceville. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with his funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. Charles will be laid to rest next to Phyllis in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Clark County Animal Welfare League in Charles' honor. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019