Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charity CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charity CARPENTER


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charity CARPENTER Obituary
CARPENTER, Charity N. "Niki" 46, of Springfield, passed away at home on November 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 3, 1973 in Springfield, daughter of Douglas and Vivian (Matheny) Hileman. Niki is survived by her son, Gage Brindle; two sisters, Katie and Kelly Hileman; two brothers, Jason and Chris Hileman; her parents; many nieces and nephews, along with her "work family" at Yamada North America. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan and her grandmother, Omia. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Niki's life will begin at 2pm with Pastor Jim Slaughter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center, St. Jude's or . Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Niki's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charity's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now