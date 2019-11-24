|
CARPENTER, Charity N. "Niki" 46, of Springfield, passed away at home on November 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 3, 1973 in Springfield, daughter of Douglas and Vivian (Matheny) Hileman. Niki is survived by her son, Gage Brindle; two sisters, Katie and Kelly Hileman; two brothers, Jason and Chris Hileman; her parents; many nieces and nephews, along with her "work family" at Yamada North America. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan and her grandmother, Omia. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Niki's life will begin at 2pm with Pastor Jim Slaughter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center, St. Jude's or . Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Niki's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019