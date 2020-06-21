Charla FILECCIA
FILECCIA, Charla R. Age 74, of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on March 27, 2020. Charla will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Mimi), who was always supportive and caring. She loved to garden, play farkle and read. Her most favorite way to spend time was at the casino. She also enjoyed spending time with family and taking family trips to the beach. Charla was preceded in death by her husband, Genese "Jim" Fileccia, her parents, Margaret M. and Charles A. Shill and her brother Larry. Surviving are her children, Kim Phelps, Kent Shill, Dave Fileccia, Terri Heberling, brothers Mike and Tom Shill, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many cousins and loving friends. Graveside committal service will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Charla's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements, Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
