Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charleen HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charleen HARRIS


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charleen HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Charleen 75, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. She was born March 26, 1944 in Springfield, the daughter of Junior and Elsie (Mills) Collins. Charleen had retired from Manville Holophane and the Ohio Masonic Home. She enjoyed reading and watching her grandkids play sports. Survivors include two children, Shellie S. Current and Rodger S. Harris, Jr., both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Jacob Harris, Bailey (Chanse) Daily, Madison Current, and Devin Current; brother, Richard (Bobbie) Collins of Celina, OH; nephew, Brian Collins; special cousin, Scott Mills; and numerous other cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodger S. Harris, Sr. on May 29, 2017; brothers, Raymond Collins and Kyle Lee Collins; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now