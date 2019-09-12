|
|
HARRIS, Charleen 75, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. She was born March 26, 1944 in Springfield, the daughter of Junior and Elsie (Mills) Collins. Charleen had retired from Manville Holophane and the Ohio Masonic Home. She enjoyed reading and watching her grandkids play sports. Survivors include two children, Shellie S. Current and Rodger S. Harris, Jr., both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Jacob Harris, Bailey (Chanse) Daily, Madison Current, and Devin Current; brother, Richard (Bobbie) Collins of Celina, OH; nephew, Brian Collins; special cousin, Scott Mills; and numerous other cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodger S. Harris, Sr. on May 29, 2017; brothers, Raymond Collins and Kyle Lee Collins; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019