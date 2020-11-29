1/1
Charleen HOWE
1931 - 2020
HOWE, Charleen

Age 89, of Germantown, OH, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born in St. Henry, OH, on August 27, 1931, to the late Marie (Link) and Leo Tobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,

Rudolph "Rudy" Howe; and a son, Richard "Rick" Vitale. She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Ted) Borgerding; her son Robert "Bob" (Cindy) Vitale; 4 grandchildren, Rhonda (Matt) Hiatt, Tony (Melissa) Vitale, Adam Vitale, and Vincent Vitale; 3 great-grandchildren, Lauren Hiatt, Daegen Vitale, and Brynn Vitale. Services are Private for the family, with burial at Calvary

Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
She was a very sweet lady. The Howe family will miss her thoughtfulness and kindness.


Gene and Fritz Howe
Family
November 25, 2020
Sending love and prayers to the family. I have many wonderful memories of Char! Love, Kim Howe-Cohen
Kim Cohen
Family
November 25, 2020
Miss Charlene was the sweetest lady and always had a ready smile. I am very sorry for your loss.
Pauletta
Pauletta Wessel
November 24, 2020
I Love you so much Aunt Char. You will be missed..
jackie simpson
Family
November 23, 2020
Bob and cindy you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort and strength during this difficult time in the loss of your precious mother
Mick and Sheila Reveal
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Susan Garrett
Friend
