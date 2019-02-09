|
BALLARD, Charlene 72, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away February 4, 2019 at home. She was born August 20, 1946 in Mariemont, OH, daughter of the late John Augustus & Mary Elizabeth (Hunter) Paul. Surviving are her husband, Barry Ballard, daughter & son-in-law- Larissa Elizabeth Ballard-Howell & Aaron Howell: 5 grandchildren,& numerous other family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St, Wilmington. Interment will follow in the Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Martinsville. Friends will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cardinal Land Trust Conservancy, 790 Garfield Avenue, PO Box 957, Milford, OH 45150 To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019