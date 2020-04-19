|
|
BONSLETT (Smith), Charlene Hall Age 90 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Dayton to the late Susie (Brown) and Ledford Smith. She was a member of the following organizations; Junior Group of Goodwill Industries, where she coordinated the Ohio Folk Festival, along with Friendship Force, and she was President of the Ohio Chapter of National Association of Legal Secretaries. Charlene was music director for multiple Baptist Church organizations in the Columbus and Dayton areas and was a member of Westwood and Crestview Baptist Churches. She loved teaching vocal music at Trotwood High School. Charlene is survived by her daughter Deborah Hall Moreland, sons; Kent (Tina) Hall, Jon (Gloria) Hall, grandchildren; Michael (Shannon) Roe, Jaime Roe, Thomas Hill, Alexander Hall, Kelly McFall, Jordan McFall, Carly (Andrew) Cox, Logan (Katie) Hall, Connor Hall, Dillon Hall, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, 2 sisters; Dr. Carolou Skeans and Jackie Potosky and numerous family members and friends. She was also preceded in death by her former husbands Marvin Hall, Robert Bonslett, and Rev. Thomas Wolford. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020