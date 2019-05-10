|
|
COCHRAN, Charlene Louise Age 94 of Dayton passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Charlene's passing was proceeded by the death of her husband of 63 years, Hobart (Whitey) and son Larry. She is survived by her children, Linda (Ted) Laytart, Ronald, Barbara (Bob) Newbauer, David (Cindy), Steve; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and special grade school friend Roberta Rapp. Charlene generously donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine. A memorial mass will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH on May 18th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 10 to May 12, 2019