COCHRAN, Charlene Rose A fun, loving and warm-hearted woman, Charlene Rose Cochran, age 91, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. Charlene loved spending time with her family and friends at Port CharDon, their property on the Ohio River. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Bellbrook community. When Charlene wasn't preoccupied raising her 7 children, you could find her outside in her flowerbed, playing cards, baking & canning, or hosting for her family & friends. She was born February 3rd, 1928 to Rose (O'Neil) and Robert Drummer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years Donald; brothers Bob, Jerry, Jack, and Jim; sisters Carolyn and Ethel; sons Scott and Stan; and daughter Marie Ann. Charlene is survived by sons, Stu of Dayton, Steve (Sandy) of Spring Valley, Shawn (Nancy) of Kettering, and daughters, Sandra Terhune (Al) of Pennsylvania, and Sheila Conley (Patrick) of Cincinnati, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sisters Rosie Miller of Dayton and Mary Ann Gilmore (Dennis Izzo) of Charlotte, North Carolina. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459). Internment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Brookdale (2621 Dryden Rd, Ste 204, Moraine, Ohio 45439). Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019