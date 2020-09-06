1/
Charlene DESCH
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DESCH, Charlene Mary Charlene Mary Desch, of Centerville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born December 17th, 1943, in Montgomery County to Karl O. and Eleanoram "Laura" M (Buetel) Desch. Preceded in death by both of her parents. Charlene is survived by many cousins in the Mercer County Ohio area. She attended St. Joe, graduated in 1953, and later retired from DESC in 1994. Charlene was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Charlese was an avid reader and truly knowledgeable about many topics. She enjoyed the arts, a patron and supporter of Marian Library/ International Marian Research Institute. Charlene was on the Calvary Cemetery Board of Trustees representing St. Mary's Catholic Church from 1990-2017. Private rites were held at the gravesite. Interment at Calvary Cemetery July 23rd. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, Dayton OH. Donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Catholic Social Services or St. Vincent de Paul. Online memories or condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved