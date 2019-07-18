DEVER, Charlene J. Age 97 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born at home in Union County northwest of Brownsville, Indiana the daughter of the late Raymond and Hazel (LaFuse) Clevenger. Charlene was also preceded in death by her sister Melba (Clevenger) Stultz. Mrs. Dever was a retired employee of Rikes & Elder Beerman, and was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton. Living on a farm, Charlene was very active in 4-H in the 1930's. A loyal member of the national sorority Sigma Phi Gamma for almost 60 years, traveling all over the country attending national conventions. Charlene was a very caring person who volunteered with sorority projects and a local thrift store while living in Manteo, North Carolina where they moved in 1985. Charlene met Eugene at the local YWCA in Dayton and soon developed into marriage that lasted 77 years. A caring mother who raised two beautiful children and in 1949 took Philip to Tucson, Arizona for 8 months for his health. A true Cincinnati Reds fan (member of the Rosey Reds) didn't miss a game on tv or radio (wouldn't answer phone or door if game was on)! She is survived by her loving husband of 77 years Eugene C. Dever, her son Philip Dever and wife Carol of Cincinnati , daughter Dee Dee Dever and husband Jim Benny of Ridgway, Colorado, 2 granddaughters Laurie Dullmeyer (Edward) of Winter Park, Florida and Mandy Whitehead (Pat) of Deltona, Florida and 7 great grandchildren , as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Jennifer Burns officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church in Mrs. Dever's memory. A Graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday. www.swartfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019