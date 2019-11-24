|
HODSON (Bright) (Swift), Charlene 83, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Grace Brethren Village. She was born on March 9, 1936 to Sam and Della Bright of Vandalia. She Graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and attended Manchester University. She worked in several secretarial positions and played a large role in the family business, Captor Corporation. She enjoyed having fun whether it was with friends or family. Some of her favorite past times were boating, playing games, crocheting and reading. She was a devoted member of First Grace Brethren Church of Dayton. Charlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Swift 1996, sister Beverly Ann Beeghley 1997, and her second husband, Richard Hodson who passed away in 2013. Charlene is survived by son, Robert Jeffery Swift from Nashville, Tennessee, nieces Julie Beeghley Tampa, Florida, Christa (Kevin) Montgomery, Chillicothe, Ohio. Nephew Mark (Kathy) Beeghley, Indianapolis, Indiana. Three great nephews, one great niece. Cousins Cheryl (Mike) Redmond Vandalia, Ohio, Megan (Ben) Noble of Beavercreek, Ohio. Kim Hodson, step daughter of Naples, Florida. Step daughter in law Janet Miller; five step grandchildren and four great grandchildren all from Michigan and many other beloved family and friends. The family would like to thank Grace Brethren Village and for the exceptional care and support that was provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlene's memory to . Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Grace Brethren Church of Dayton 2624 Stonequarry Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45414 with Pastor Bruce Jackson officiating.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019