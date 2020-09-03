1/
Charlene RITTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RITTER (Creech), Charlene I. Age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Charlene was a member of Salem Church of God and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Englewood Chapter. She also enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for many families, cooking and being with her family. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Debbie and Ted Stahl of Englewood, Chris Carpenter of Englewood; grandchildren, Casey (Kaylie) Carpenter, Marissa (Tim) Holley, great-grandchildren, Makynleigh, Kendalyn, Gavin, Kerrigan and Corbin Holley, Casey Glen Jr. and Urban Carpenter, step- grandchildren, Lindsay, Ashley and Courtney Stahl, Rob Carpenter, step-great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alex and Jordan Lanning, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Glen Ritter; parents, Charles and Alice (Guisewhite) Creech; brother, Orville Creech and great-grandson, Becker Carpenter. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. John Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God, Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved