1/1
Charles ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS, Charles William

On November 12, 2020, Charles William Adams passed away at the age of 91. He spent most of his life in Ohio, and lived in Springfield, Virginia, when he died.

Charles was born on July 19, 1929, in Oregonia, Ohio,

to Raymond and Valeria

(Bowman) Adams. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953 in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1955, he married JoAnn Crutchfield, from Morrow, Ohio. They lovingly raised a son, Robert, and a daughter, Cheryl, in Centerville. Charles worked 35 years at General Motors, first at Frigidaire Division and then Data Information Systems. Charles became a

member of the Marching Patrol of the Antioch Shrine Temple in 1970, and was their drillmaster 1977-1997.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Crutchfield) Adams; his father, Raymond Adams; and his mother, Valeria (Bowman) Adams. He is survived by his son, Robert (Jane) Adams; his daughter, Cheryl (Cy) Walker; his brother, Norman (Carol) Adams; his sister, Irma Conn; his grandson, Colton Walker; his granddaughter, Taylor Walker; a number of nieces and nephews; and his sweetheart, Barbara Herriman.

No funeral service will be held. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider a donation to the

Shriners Hospitals for Children or to their favorite charity in Charles's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved