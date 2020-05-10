Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
ROYAL OAK MAUSOLEUM
7217 National Road
Brookville, OH
View Map
Charles ANDERSON


1929 - 2020
Charles ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Charles Shelton 90, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Charles was born on December 31, 1929 to Ezekiel Anderson and Isa (Melton) Anderson who precede him in death. Charles was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Geraldine "Gerry" (Scott) Anderson in March of this year. Also preceding him are 8 brothers and 1 sister. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his son Gordon L. Anderson, sister Mona Lou Bartlett, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Charles was a graduate of West Virginia University, class of 1952, where he earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering, was an avid ham radio operator "KB8TDC". He was US Air Force Veteran, worked at WPAFB for 30 years. He was a member of the North Huber Heights Baptist Church where he previously served as Deacon, Sunday School Director, and numerous other positions. A Funeral Ceremony service will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at ROYAL OAK MAUSOLEUM, 7217 National Road, Brookville, Ohio with Pastor Marvin Engle presiding. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to North Huber Heights Baptist Church in his memory. Charles' family would like to thank the Landings of Huber Heights for their care and support. Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
