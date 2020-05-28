|
AYERS, Charles Joseph "Joey" Age 65, of Dayton, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, E. Joan Ayers and brother, Michael G. Ayers. He is survived by his father, C. Glen Ayers; sister-in-law, Susan (Fish) Ayers; nephew, Michael L. Ayers and his wife, Jennifer (Schlater) Ayers and children, Gavin and Victoria; and niece, Emily Ayers. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020