BAILEY, Charles Vernon "Bud" Age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born June 29, 1925 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Clive and Mildred (Beatty) Bailey. Upon graduating from Victory High School in 1943, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served both stateside and in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Most of his Pacific Service was in the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Naubuc. He was discharged in 1946 as a Seaman First Class. Charles graduated from West Virginia University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He resided in Akron, OH from 1950 to 1960 while working in various engineering capacities for the B.F. Goodrich Company and Goodyear Aircraft Corporation. Upon moving to Dayton in 1960, he worked in the Aeronautical Systems Division of WPAFB as an engineer in aircraft ground support equipment for nearly 26 years, until his retirement in 1986. Charles is preceded in death by his three sisters, Catherine Sims, Carol Jo McMillian and Ruth Wyatt, and also his loving wife of 50 years, Kathryn (Adams) Bailey. Charles and Kathryn met in 1961 while attending a singles group at Grace United Methodist Church, where they continued to be faithful members. He leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews, family members and close friends. The funeral for Charles will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with a brief visitation before the service begins at 10:00am, Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409. Burial to follow immediately at Woodland Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor and friend, Rev. Dr. Sherry Gale of Grace United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary