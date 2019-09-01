|
BAKER, Charles W. Of Oxford, Ohio, age 75, passed away on August 29, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Hallie Baker of New Concord, Ohio, a niece, Sarah Schellenger of Cincinnati, Ohio and his sister, Norma McClure of Oxford, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Baker. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and serving in the Patriot Guard and spending time on his computer. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at College Corner Cemetery, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.scoopcat.org. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019