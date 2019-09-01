Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
College Corner Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Baker


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Baker Obituary
BAKER, Charles W. Of Oxford, Ohio, age 75, passed away on August 29, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Hallie Baker of New Concord, Ohio, a niece, Sarah Schellenger of Cincinnati, Ohio and his sister, Norma McClure of Oxford, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Baker. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and serving in the Patriot Guard and spending time on his computer. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at College Corner Cemetery, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.scoopcat.org. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now