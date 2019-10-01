Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles BAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles BAKER Obituary
BAKER, Charles Donald Age 70 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Charlie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 23, 1949 to Lilburn and Ruth (nee Turner) Baker. On November 13, 1969, Charlie married the love of his life, Donna Shollenbarger. Charlie retired from Mohawk Paper after 25 years of service. He was a member of Moose Lodge 36. Charlie was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching UK basketball. Charlie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Baker; his children, Judy Swicegood, Dewayne (Margery Best) Baker, Ken (Melissa) Baker, Danielle Baker and Kellie (Stacy) Kruger; his grandchildren, Jazmine (Matt) Couch, Drew Baker, Adam Baker, Olivia Swicegood, Alex Baker, Jade Gott, Andrew Brown, Savannah Kruger and Brody Baker; his sister, Issie Starzinger; and many other family members and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Chester Turner and Carolyn Johnson. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now