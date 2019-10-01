|
|
BAKER, Charles Donald Age 70 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Charlie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 23, 1949 to Lilburn and Ruth (nee Turner) Baker. On November 13, 1969, Charlie married the love of his life, Donna Shollenbarger. Charlie retired from Mohawk Paper after 25 years of service. He was a member of Moose Lodge 36. Charlie was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching UK basketball. Charlie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Baker; his children, Judy Swicegood, Dewayne (Margery Best) Baker, Ken (Melissa) Baker, Danielle Baker and Kellie (Stacy) Kruger; his grandchildren, Jazmine (Matt) Couch, Drew Baker, Adam Baker, Olivia Swicegood, Alex Baker, Jade Gott, Andrew Brown, Savannah Kruger and Brody Baker; his sister, Issie Starzinger; and many other family members and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Chester Turner and Carolyn Johnson. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2019