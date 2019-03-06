BALDWIN, Charles E. 59, Loveland, OH, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Charles was born June 22, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan. He lived in Royal Oak, Michigan until 2011 when he moved to West Chester, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Grace (nee Watson) Baldwin. He is survived by his brother Jack and his wife Diane Baldwin, Loveland, Ohio; his brother William and his wife Janet Baldwin, Berkley, Michigan. Charles also had two nieces and two nephews: Jason and wife Aunja Baldwin, West Chester, Ohio; Lindsey Baldwin, Berkley, Michigan, Jeremy and wife Penny Baldwin, Loveland, Ohio; Emily and husband Josh Gottschling, Troy, Michigan. Charles had many cousins as well. Charles had many interests, he was an avid outdoorsman and he loved American history especially the Civil War. Charles loved music and had broad musical tastes from hard rock to easy listening. He was an ordained minister. Charles will be cremated and buried in the Baldwin Family plot at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Friends may call at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 10am to 2pm. Stories and memories will be shared at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Charles Baldwin to the Sierra Club or Humane Society. Condolences to www.HodappFuneralHome.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary