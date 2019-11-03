|
BALZER, Charles A. Charles A. Balzer, retired lawyer, died October 29, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 12, 1930 to John Henry Balzer and Oreatha (Speakman) Balzer. He graduated from North Hampton High in 1947, served active duty U.S. Marines Corps Reserve during the Korean War, graduated from The Ohio State University Commerce College in 1956 and the College of Law in 1957. A long-time member of the Clark County Republican Central Committee, Ohio State Bar Assoc. and Springfield Bar & Law Library Assoc., he served as President 1987-1988. He was Chairman of the Pike Township Zoning Commission for 15 years and Solicitor for the Village of North Hampton for 25 years. He was also a member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion and Asbury United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy (Fenton), daughter Jane (Michael) Bauder, sons Jeffrey (Amy) and James and daughter-in-law Janet Balzer; Grandchildren John (Julie), Dustin (Summer), Matthew (Sophea), Kyle (Amanda), Justine (Chase), Seth, Jack, Julie and Nick. Great-Grandchildren Kale, Kinley, Kylee, Adi, Alexandra, Luca, Beckham, Silas and Emerson and sister Norma Tabor. Preceded in death by son John Henry III, sisters Dorothy Singer, Kathryn Murray, Thelma Laird and brother John Henry Balzer Jr., a naval aviator in WWII. He enjoyed his 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air, hunting, fishing, card playing, camping and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, but he was devoted to his wife and family. His body was donated to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury U. M. Church North Hampton or Honor Flight Dayton, Inc., 200 Canary Ct, Enon, OH 45323. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 104 E. Clark St, North Hampton, OH 45349.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019