BANDY, Charles Donald "Chuck" Was born on November 17, 1932 to James and Mary (Roosa) Bandy in Waverly, Ohio. Charles attended school in Washington Court House and Springfield before joining the Army. On November 3, 1956, Charles married Betty McFarland, the love of his life. Together they raised two children, Matt and Crystal. They were also blessed with a foster daughter, Carol Evans Johnson. Charles worked at International in Springfield as a body repairman, retiring after 47 years. Wit a great passion for many sports, baseball was his favorite. He followed the Reds faithfully and could recount so much about games of the past. Charles used that same love for the game to coach and mentor many Springfield kids though the Babe Ruth Baseball Program for 27 years. In 1991, he was recognized by the Ohio House of Representatives for his team's record season and his dedication to the youth of Springfield. Charles took great pride in his children and grandchildren and loved when everyone could be together. He greatly enjoyed big family holiday meals. "A little bit of everything" is what he wanted on his plate. He remained in his home until August of 2019 before transitioning to Wooded Glen. There, he loved to joke with the nurses and other staff. They all equally enjoyed his spunk. A special thank you goes out to all of Chuck's nurses, doctors and the staff of Wooded Glen, along with the staff of Collier's Restaurant for always looking after him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, James and Mary; father and mother-in-law, Ward and Anna McFarland; brother, James Bandy; brother-in-law, Lester Wilsey, and brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Delores Woodhouse. He is carried on in the lives of his children, Matt (Christy) Bandy and Crystal Bowen; grandchildren, Zane, Morgan and Madyson Bandy, Maggie Bowen, Austin Pfeifer and Katie and Maggie Paulsen; sister-in-law, Lu Wilsey, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. A private burial will be held for the immediate family on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane Springfield, Ohio 45504. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 8, 2020