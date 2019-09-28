Home

BARTON Sr., Charles Hale Age 93 of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Stonespring of Vandalia. He was born in Harlan, Kentucky on January 18, 1926 the son of William & Mable (Herier) Barton. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in WWII in the Pacific Fleet on the U.S.S. LST 747. He was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He retired from GM Harrison Radiator as an Electrician after 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Jacqueline (Crider) Barton; son Charles H. Barton Jr.; son-in-law Don Sheer; grandchildren Krista Wagner, Chad Barton and Kyle Sheer; great grandchildren Keria Wagner, Hudson Sheer and Kennedy Sheer; brothers Billy (Christine) Barton and Bobby (Mary) Barton; and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sharon Gale Sheer; grandson Sean Matthew Barton; brother George Lowell Barton and sister Anna Ruth Beasley. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Abbey Mausoleum at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019
