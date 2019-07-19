BECK Jr., Charles Wesley 86, of Middletown passed away July 17, 2019 at home. He was born October 5, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of his loving parents, Charles and Marian Beck. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1950 and Northwestern University in 1954 at which time he was commissioned an Officer in the United States Navy, followed by two years of sea duty. In 1957 Mr. Beck was employed by the Oglesby Barnitz Bank & Trust Co., now J.P. Morgan Chase, in the trust department where he worked as Assistant Trust Officer, Trust Officer and Vice President for 35 years retiring in 1993. Charles married Ann Louise Snethen in 1960, following which three sons were born; Todd, Douglas and Jonathan. He received saving faith in Jesus Christ 11/5/1964 leading to a new focus of his life on the Christian faith and his desire to aid and encourage others in their faith life in Christ. This was carried out primarily through teaching youth Sunday school and leading small group bible studies. In November 1972 Charles was chairman of the Middletown Area Crusade for Christ, a Billy Graham Associates Crusade, with the evangelist, John Wesley White. Charles was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where he served many years as usher, lay leader and numerous committees. He was a board member of the YMCA, serving as treasurer for many years. He also served on the boards of directors of Otterbein Homes, Middletown Hospital Foundation and Presbyterian Homes (Trinity Manor and Dublin House). He was also chairman of Family Services of the United Way. Preceding Charles in death were his parents, sister Marjorie Beck Driscoll. He is survived by his wife Ann Beck, sons Todd (Kurstin) Beck, Douglas Beck and Jonathan (Mary Kay) Beck, grandchildren Liesl, Iva Lee, Sian, Wesley, Nathanael and Abigail and many other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 3:00pm at First United Methodist Church, 120 S Broad St, Middletown, OH 45044 with Rev. Jonathan Beck and Rev. John Wagner officiating. Private interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S Broad St, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Published in Journal-News on July 19, 2019