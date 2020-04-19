|
BENTLEY, Rev. Charles Of Beavercreek, OH died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Chuck (or Bob as many people referred to him) was born to Charles E. and Margaret E. (Sanderson) Bentley on June 22,1926 in Dayton, OH. After graduating from Fairview High School in 1944, he entered the US Navy. Mr. Bentley served in both World War II and the Korean War as both a pilot and ship's engineer. He continued to serve in the US Navy reserves until his retirement in 1968. On July 15, 1950, Chuck married Cynthia A. Hawkins. They were partners in everything until her death in 2007. Mr. Bentley spent most of his career at Wright Patterson AFB where he retired in 1984. Mr. Bentley had a passion for education and volunteer work. He earned multiple baccalaureate and master's degrees and volunteered in several capacities. For many years he served several positions within the Christian Church in Ohio (Disciples of Christ) heading up the Regional Men's work and also serving as Chair of the Camp Christian committee. Each summer, he served as a camp counselor, where he touched the lives of so many young people. This volunteer work took him to become a chaplain for the Montgomery County Jail in 1976. With his experience and continuing education projects, he was Ordained into Christian Ministry at the age of 87 and he continued to serve as a Jail Chaplain until his death. Besides his parents, Rev. Bentley was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia, and a son, John D. Bentley. He is survived by his children: Charles R. (Mary Beth) Bentley Jr., Stephen S. (Julie) Bentley, Mary L. (Donald) Ballou, Mark E. (Tara) Bentley, Eric F. (Penney) Bentley; Grandchildren: Shawna (David) Lucas, Heather (Stuart) Hicks IV, Adam (Aireen) Bentley, Andrew (Holly) Bentley, Robert (Julie) Bentley, Craig (Jamie) Bentley, Monica (Nick) Pender, Hannah Bentley, Cassandra (Andrew) Bottorff, Emily Bentley, Anna Bentley, Lexie Bentley, Scott Bentley, Timothy Bentley, Amber Bentley, Kara Bentley, Charlie Bentley, Michael Bentley, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rev. Bentley will be interred in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Service later this year. In lieu of flowers send memorial gifts to: Camp Christian 10335 Maple Dell Rd., Marysville, OH 43040-8151. Central Christian Church 1200 Forrer Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020