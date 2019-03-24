Home

Charles Blair
Charles Blair Obituary
BLAIR, Charles "Chuck" Age 62, passed away on Friday, March 15th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, USMC Master Sergeant Robert C. Blair; mother, Della Blair, who was the first ever female USMC Master Sergeant; brother, Richard Blair and sister, Felicia Oldham. He is remembered by his niece, Sarah Oldham and beloved dog, Holly. He was a good friend of Bill W. for 28 years. He loved baseball, hiking, camping and all things strange. Chuck was a Master of Ham Radio and his call sign was "N8UW". He was also a retiree of The U.D. Research Institute at WPAFB and was a proud veteran of The U.S. Army. Per Chuck's wishes there will be no services held. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
