|
|
BOEHME, Charles Edgar Age 88 of Port Richey FL and Tucson AZ passed away on March 30, 2019. Born in Dayton OH on July 9, 1930 to the late Charles and Doris (Chenoweth) Boehme. Preceded in death by wife Rose (Deeter) and sister Phyllis Drew. Survived by daughter Linda Rose Cheatham (Alfred) Port Richey FL., sons Charles Ellis of KY, Jonathan Conrad and Christopher M. of Dayton. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Sisters Madeline (Corky) Barron, Marianna Marlin Eberenz and Cynthia L. Parks. Charles was a Korean war veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Retired from the city of Miamisburg OH maintenance department as a supervisor. Arrangements by Thomas B. Dobies funeral home, 6616 Congress St, New Port FL. Graveside services Trotwood OH at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dobiesfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019