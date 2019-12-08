|
BOWEN, Charles Raymond Of Caryville, TN, the son of the late William and Mary (Hoffman) Bowen, was born Saturday, February 5, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio and departed this life on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Knoxville, TN at the North Knoxville Medical Center. He was 81 years, 9 months and 28 days of age. He was a Veteran, having served in the United States Army. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed computers and assembling motorcycles. He is survived by a daughter: Christi Mapes and her husband Bob of Campbellsville, KY; two grandchildren: Tammy Combs and husband Scotty of Booneville, KY and Susan Campbell and husband Brandon of Harrodsburg, KY; four great-grandchildren: Hannah, Lindsey, Brayden and Avery and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bowen was preceded in death by a brother: Ronald Bowen. A private visitation was held at the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville followed by his request of cremation rites.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019