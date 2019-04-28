|
|
BRADEN, Charles William"Chuck" Age 65, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Chuck was born September 2, 1953 in Springfield, OH to the late Gilbert & Joyce Braden. He is survived by his daughters, Rikki (Justin) Myers and Jaime (Steven) Syx; son, Dewey Dutton; grandchildren, Kaylee and Aiden Myers, McKenna and Bexley Syx; siblings, Doris Penix, Paul (Linda) Braden and Mark Braden; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 pm at Restoration Church Centerville, 63 E Franklin St, Centerville, OH 45459. The service will follow at 6:30 pm. To send a special message please visit, www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019