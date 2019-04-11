Home

BRADLEY, Charles W. "Charlie" 63, of Wilmington, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away Monday April 8, 2019 in Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1955 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, the son of Lacy and Eula (Robbins) Bradley. Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife Toni (Kolb) Bradley; daughter and her fianc? Autumn Bradley and Michael Mecke - his daughter Helen Mecke; brothers; Otis Bradley of Germantown, William Bradley of Wilmington, Phil Bradley of Middletown and Larry Bradley of Middletown; sister, Doris Mullins of Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Genoia Nicely. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 12, 2019 in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
