BROWN, Charles Edward Passed away April 19, 2020 in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by mother Sara Armstrong, father Charles Brown Sr., and sisters, Daisy, Willa Mae, & twins, Anita & Bonita He leaves to cherish his memory 3 kids Charmaine, Charles, Cherie, 10 grandkids, 4 sisters Beatrice, Connie, Susan & Barbara, 3 brothers Willie, Gerald (Vondretta), & Michael (Teresa), and a host of other nieces, nephews, family & friends. Charles was truly loved by his family and mother of kids Sonya Jones.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020