Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Charles Edward Passed away April 19, 2020 in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by mother Sara Armstrong, father Charles Brown Sr., and sisters, Daisy, Willa Mae, & twins, Anita & Bonita He leaves to cherish his memory 3 kids Charmaine, Charles, Cherie, 10 grandkids, 4 sisters Beatrice, Connie, Susan & Barbara, 3 brothers Willie, Gerald (Vondretta), & Michael (Teresa), and a host of other nieces, nephews, family & friends. Charles was truly loved by his family and mother of kids Sonya Jones.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -