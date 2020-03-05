|
BULPIN, Jr., Charles W. "Chuck" Age 90, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Chuck was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, graduating from Chaminade High School in 1947 and working his entire career at the Delco Electronic factory. During his high school years, Chuck was a class officer and played four years on the varsity football team as half-back and field goal kicker. He eventually became an all-city player, scoring several game-winning points and holding the record for longest field goal. An avid car enthusiast, Chuck spent his spare time restoring classic cars and touring them around the country in shows and competitions, winning several awards for custom upholstery and painting. Charles and his wife were also avid supporters of Carroll High School, hardly missing a football game or event in two decades and becoming unofficial team mascots. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margiebelle, his two children Linda (Terry) Fulton and Gary Bulpin, four granddaughters Ashley (John) Rupp, Andrea (Joe) Nelson, Allison Bulpin, and Katie Bulpin, five great-grandchildren, and the entire Carroll High School football team. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9-11 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Chuck will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chuck's name to Carroll High School. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020