BUNCH, Charles Estil Passed away Monday, Jun 1, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. Born Nov 14, 1934 in Keavy, Kentucky, the son of Clayton and Elva (Hill) Bunch. Survivors include children, Patricia Saunders, Donna Walls, Charles Jr., and Sherri Cox; 17 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 1 sister, June Morgan. He was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Susan Smith; one son, Thomas Bunch; twins, Michael and Nicholas Huber; his parents; 1 sister, Jean Bunch and 1 brother, Jack Bunch. Visitation is today (June 4) from 10-11 am with funeral at 11 am at New Miami Church of Christ. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Miami Church of Christ
JUN
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Miami Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
532 S 2nd St
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 273-2400
