1/1
Charles BURGERT
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGERT, Charles Anderson Born February 11, 1928, in Goes Station, Ohio, to Jesse and Mary (Kerns) Burgert. He is survived by his brother, Robert Burgert, of Oregon and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Ann Karsten and Marikay Brock; brothers, Don E. and Larry Burgert. Charles was a veteran who served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he lived in California for many years retiring from Pacific Bell and operating his own marina electronics store. He moved back to his Ohio home after retiring in 1992 to be with family. Charles loved flying with his brothers and was an accomplished artist whose paintings won many awards throughout the Ohio area. He spent many hours in his beloved Tree House Art Studio recreating scenic Ohio landscapes and wildlife. Burial took place at Rose Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved