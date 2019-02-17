BUTTS, Jr., Charles I. Age of 67, of Beavercreek, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on Friday, February 15, 2019. Chuck was born in Dayton January 19, 1952 to the late Charles Sr. & Gwendolyn Butts. He was preceded in death by his 2 sisters. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Carol A. Butts; children, Debbie (Damon) Bradley, John (Amanda) Butts and Michelle (Steve) Walls; grandchildren, Siera, Sydney, Chase, Kayla, Austin, Ashley, Adam and one more on the way; 4 great-grandchildren; aunt, Nancy; several cousins; and his faithful sidekick Mitzy. He so loved his church family & numerous friends. Chuck was a dedicated family man who loved everyone. He enjoyed spending time with friends, working on his 57' Chevy and helping anyone he could. Special thanks to Pastor Brian & the church family, Laura from Fidelity Healthcare, Julie with and his many friends for their loving care. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-8pm at Kettering Church, 1450 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45429. The service will be held at church on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12pm, with Pastor Brian Newell officiating. Chuck will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary