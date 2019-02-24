|
KENT, Charles C. "Chris" Age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 12, 2019. He was born May 31, 1948 to parents Olajean Isom and Charles L, Kent. He was married to Youlonda Kent and had Four children; Daughters Christina L Kent, and Lakesha M Kent, sons Christopher R Kent and Tevon Charles Kent, siblings Madeline C Munday, Karen Kent-Fernandez, Cherie A Kent, and Ronald M Kent (Joyce). He had 7 grandchildren 9 Nieces and nephews close cousins Todd, Alana, Toddy, Jimmy, Buchie Philip, Mellissa, Harrison, and special friend Mary Bell. He attended Dunbar High School; retired from University of Dayton and Mandela Banquet Center. He was Funny and hard working. He enjoyed working on Cars and listening to Music and many other hobbies. He will Truly be missed! GRAVE SIDE SERVICES MON 2-25-2019 AT ONE PM AT JEFFERSON VIEW CEMETERY.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019