Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles KENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles C. KENT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles C. KENT Obituary
KENT, Charles C. "Chris" Age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 12, 2019. He was born May 31, 1948 to parents Olajean Isom and Charles L, Kent. He was married to Youlonda Kent and had Four children; Daughters Christina L Kent, and Lakesha M Kent, sons Christopher R Kent and Tevon Charles Kent, siblings Madeline C Munday, Karen Kent-Fernandez, Cherie A Kent, and Ronald M Kent (Joyce). He had 7 grandchildren 9 Nieces and nephews close cousins Todd, Alana, Toddy, Jimmy, Buchie Philip, Mellissa, Harrison, and special friend Mary Bell. He attended Dunbar High School; retired from University of Dayton and Mandela Banquet Center. He was Funny and hard working. He enjoyed working on Cars and listening to Music and many other hobbies. He will Truly be missed! GRAVE SIDE SERVICES MON 2-25-2019 AT ONE PM AT JEFFERSON VIEW CEMETERY.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.