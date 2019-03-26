CAMPBELL, Charles Rolland "Chuck" Died March 24, 2019 in Kettering, Ohio at age 90. Born June 10, 1928 in Bucyrus, Ohio. Son of Dale Scott Curtis Campbell and Hazel Glee Russell Campbell. Preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters Jane (Elmer) Kafer and Audrey (Donald) Bogan; nephew James Kafer; and great grand niece Kennedy Nicole Grant. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Campbell, son Dan Campbell, daughter Beth Campbell (Jim Bays), three nieces and one nephew and their families. Chuck graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1946. He served in the army in occupied Japan in 1946-48, and went on to graduate from Ohio State University in 1952 with a degree in accounting. He attended the 1950 Snow Bowl game in Columbus between the University of Michigan and OSU, and pushed stranded cars out of snowdrifts with his buddies on his way home to Bucyrus. Chuck married Martha Horner on May 29, 1952, between his last day of classes and his graduation. They moved to Dayton in 1953, where he worked in accounting for several firms including Battelle & Battelle and General Motors, and earned his CPA certification. He was in partnership in Campbell, Schock, & Co. CPAs (now Schock & Poores, Inc. CPAs) when he retired in 1990, although he continued to work in accounting for many years after that. Chuck thoroughly enjoyed being an usher at Christian Life Center for 30+ years and was a dedicated runner for 50+ years. He ran in many Miamisburg Turkey Trot, Lou Cox Memorial, and other races until his late 80s, often with his daughter who would fly in from California. He was a great husband and father, and friend to all. He really liked people and they liked him. His life reflects his love of God and others. Forever, in his words, "just a kid." Memorial Service 2 pm Thursday March 28 at Christian Life Center (West Auditorium), 3489 Little York Road, Dayton, OH 45414; family will receive friends from 12:30-2 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to House of Bread, P.O. Box 60277, Dayton, OH 45406-0277 or a . Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary