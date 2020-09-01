1/1
Charles CARR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARR, Charles Richard Charles Richard Carr, 78, of New Carlisle, passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born February 17, 1942, the son of the late Ronald and Erma Carr. Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran and later retired from Ohio Air National Guard, where he was a Journeyman Firefighter at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. While he was in the Air Guard he worked at Navistar, retiring after many years of service. Charles is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; daughters, Holly (Ron) Hughes and Tracy (Johnny Lee) McClure; step-sons, Patrick Horne and Stephen M. Horne; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, with the service to honor Charles beginning at 11:00 AM in the memorial home. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved