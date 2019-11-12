Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
CASE, Charles Clyde 79, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in his residence. He was born September 19, 1940 in Miamisburg, Ohio, the son of the late Captain Clyde and Martha Case. He was a faithful and loyal civil servant, a man with true concern for families, community and friends. He was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church, Miamisburg City Council for 18 years, the Ohio Great Corridor, Minerva Lodge #98, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1645 Miamisburg, Sons of the American Legion Post 165 Miamisburg, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Miamisburg. He loved and helped with the Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg. He enjoyed 60 years of marriage to the love of his life Murielene (Fortney) Case; two sons, Christopher (Lori Parlette) and Steve (Gina Winkler); 4 grandchildren, Mitch, Ashlie, Brad and Danielle; brother-in-law Gilbert Fortney and loving nieces, nephews and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Burial will be in Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please give to the Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg, CPAM P.O. Box 1095 Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. www.cpambur.com. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
