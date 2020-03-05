|
CASTRO, Charles Duldulao "Chuck" Age 77, Melbourne, FL., formerly of Riverside, OH, was called to his eternal rest on January 21, 2020. Chuck was born July 11, 1942 in Aparri, Cagayan, Philippines. After serving in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the US Air Force Reserves, and the Illinois Air National Guard, Chuck continued to serve his country as a DoD civilian employee at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH. Chuck served his community as a vast and loyal supporter of many Filipino and Asian organizations, including AAPI (WPAFB), the Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton, AAC, NaFFAA, SFACEF, and FAABCO (Melbourne, FL). He is preceded by parents Manuel and Juliana, and brothers Albert and Alfredo. He is survived by wife of 49 years, Lourdes, daughters Carla, Lorrie (Kenny), Cheryl, and grandson Nicholas. He is also survived by sister-in-law Nene Castro, niece Josie (Eric), and nephew Jorge. Visitation will be held 11am-1pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton 45409. Prayer service and internment following visitation.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020