CLARK, Charles L. 79, of Dayton, Ohio died on Monday June 10, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a brief illness. Throughout his life and career he has been a intelligent, gentle soul who has touched so many lives. We lost a family treasure who was a great man. Viewing Friday June 14, 6-8 pm Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Ave in Kettering.Services Saturday June 15, 11 am Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Ave in Kettering.Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Children's Hospital in Dayton or St. Jude's in Charley's honor. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019