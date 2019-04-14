Home

Charles COLLINSWORTH Obituary
COLLINSWORTH, Charles "Dale" Age 69 of Miamisburg passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, William Collinsworth. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Larson); mother, Dottie Collinsworth; children, Leanna and Zach Collinsworth; sister, Wanda (Kenny) Moles; grandchildren, Brooklyn Alcott, Connor Hayward, Landon Collinsworth, and great-grandson, Brady and many other extended family and friends. Dale was a self-employed remodeling contractor, owner of Collinsworth Construction. Friends and family may visit from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, April 16 at the Parkview United Methodist Church, 3713 Benner Rd, Miamisburg followed by a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkview United Methodist Church or . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
