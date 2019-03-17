CORPUS, Jr., Charles W. "Chuck" 70 years old, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at . Chuck was the oldest son of WW2 Marine Veteran Charles Corpus Sr., and beloved mother and cooking mentor Nancy Corpus. These two inspirations - service to country and passion for food and cooking - stayed with Chuck throughout his lifetime. In school Chuck was an avid athlete, a Cub Scout, an alter boy, and high school class president and shared a joy of music and movies with his younger brothers Jay and Dick Corpus. Chuck later took up tennis and golf, where he cultivated close friendships. Chuck took over cooking for the family, spoiling them with delicious, homey, and often times gourmet meals to enjoy. He loved to cook for friends and family. After graduating from University of Virginia, Chuck found a rewarding career for 38 years as a civilian government contractor for WPAFB including being chief contracting officer for Aeronautical Systems Center for three years. Chuck once described his role as a contracting officer as being a "healer," bringing disparate interests together and finding solutions for competing goals. For the last 10 years, he continued his role of service with a fulfilling career teaching contract law to new government employees in the Jumpstart program. Married for 43 years, Chuck and his wife Debbie, raised two loving children, a son (Andy Corpus) and daughter (Hadley Corpus) and enjoyed two lively granddaughters Parker and Brody. Together they gave decades of service to their church, community, friends and family. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Lane, Kettering, 45429, on Wed., April 10th from 3-6 pm. Service at 5:30. The family would like to thank the caring staff at for their kind attentions, and ask that any memorial donations be sent to: , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary