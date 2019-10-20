Home

CRAWFORD, Charles 83, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019. Charles was born December 5, 1935 in Dayton. Charles leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters, Lesley A. Boyd, Ona M. Crawford, 2 sons, Marcus J. Crawford, Bernard Swanson. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2000 Catalpa Drive, Dayton starting at 5:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of Charles' Life at 6:30 pm with Pastor Harold Cottom III presiding. Messages of sympathy, support and complete obituary may be seen at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
