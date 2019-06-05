CRIST Jr., Charles R. "Chuck" Age 69 of Springfield passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 8, 1949 the son of Charles R. Sr., and Phyllis (Nicholl) Crist. In addition to his mother, Phyllis, Chuck is preceded in death by his son, Ryan Crist. He leaves behind his two children: Shawn (Valerie Sykes) Crist and Robyn (Anthony) Randall Sr.; his father, Charles R. Sr.; grandchildren: Emma Crist, Jackson Crist, Jonny Taylor, Jamie Taylor, A.J. Randall Jr., Jacob Haun, Brandon Taylor, and Dacoda Randall; great-grandson, Kaiser. Chuck is also survived by his sisters, Linda (Joe "Corky") Conley and Caren (Tom) Karnes as well as special friend, Gail McKinley. Chuck retired as Technical Sergeant after 20 years of dedicated service in the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Drake Monument Company in Springfield and worked as a stone cutter for 30 years. He was a member of the Union Club and Machinist Club. Chuck was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed a good game of cornhole with an ice cold beer. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Funeral service to follow on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Chuck will be laid to rest in Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in his honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary