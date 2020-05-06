Home

More Obituaries for Charles CROUCH
Charles CROUCH

Charles CROUCH Obituary
CROUCH, Charles William Age 85, of Middletown, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Woodlands of Middletown. He was born December 14, 1934 in Sharpsburg, KY to Charles and Mary (Groves) Crouch. He retired from Magnode with 48 years of service. He attended Tender Mercies and Stratford Heights Church of God. Charles is survived by his children, Steve (Patty) Crouch, Tammy (Mike) Summers; grandchildren, Steven Crouch Jr., Jason (Amy) Crouch, Brent and Justin Summers; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jalyn Crouch and Naomi, Bennett and Cameron Crouch; siblings, Barbara Briscoe, Joyce (Tim) Carberry, Johnny Crouch; sister-in-laws, Mitzi Crouch and Phyllis Specht and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois Lee Crouch; siblings, Ollie Crouch, Stanley (Robin) Crouch. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Hayes officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on May 6, 2020
