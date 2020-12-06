1/
Charles DeARMON Sr.
1926 - 2020
DeARMON, Sr., Charles W. "Chuck"

Charles (Chuck) W. DeArmon, Sr., age 94, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, to Rutherford M. and Mary (Wuichet) DeArmon. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1944. After serving in the Philippines in World War II, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1952. He was a traffic engineer for the City of Dayton from 1952 to 1986 and a past president of the Institute of Traffic Engineers. He was an avid sailor and a member of the Hueston Woods Sailing Association for over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 51 years, M. Marlene (Smalley) DeArmon; his sister, Susanne Ashmun; and his brother, Rutherford DeArmon, Jr. He is survived by his

children, Charlie DeArmon, Jr. (Amy), Jane Brooks (Steve), and Patricia Womacks (Joe); his grandchildren, Chris D'Mello,

Charlie DeArmon III, Brendan Draper, Heather Brooks (Jan), Sydney Brooks, Kevin DeArmon, Megan DeArmon, Kayla Draper, and Ian Brooks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be left at www.SchlientzAndMoore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-1441
Guest Book sponsored by Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc

